Clay Clark Joins Amanda Grace: Prophecy Fulfilling, "ProphetGate", and 666 Symbolism

Join Amanda and Clay as they discuss a prophecy fulfilling regarding the B.R.I.C.S. nations, Yuval Noah Harari and his satanic motivation, the M.I.T. Quantum Dot and the recurrence of the number 666 in the W.E.F. Cern, Google Chrome and much more. Clay and Amanda also talk about how the ReAwaken America Tour has changed people across the nation and the ongoing mission to bring people back to God.
