UFOs & ALIENS [DREAM SERIES]: "ATTACK"

#JESUS #FALLEN #WORLD

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Today's word: UFOs [and the creatures in them] will want to present themselves to society as "peaceful", "helpers of mankind" and even "brothers." They are fallen creatures, demonic, cursed, working with supernatural power that may confuse and defy the ability of humanity to escape them. Yet Jesus reminds the Church of His love and faithfulness, to not love deception or have open hearts to spiritual wickedness. The Lord has sobering but encouraging words for His church; let us take them to heart. Amen.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/03/26/ufos-aliens-attack-march-20-2023/





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Send with PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected]. On Paypal: *DO NOT* send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use *ONLY* the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "Seller". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. *do not* use PayPal, kindly email me for other options. Thank you for supporting my work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected]. (Cashapp sometimes works, if not it will be automatically refunded to you: $Celestial44). Thank you. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺





PROPHECIES RELATED TO THIS VIDEO:

GREY ALIENS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/05/the-grey-aliens-of-the-future-may-10-2020/

THE HOLE IN THE SKY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/30/the-hole-in-the-sky-may-16-2020/

UFOs & ALIENS, AN INTRODUCTION: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/31/ufos-aliens-an-introduction-may-30-2021/

DESOLATIONS, PT 5 (ALIENC COMING): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/

THE GREY ALIENS OF THE FUTURE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/05/the-grey-aliens-of-the-future-may-10-2020/





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





ENDURANCE FAITH JESUS SECOND COMING LAST DAYS END TIMES FALLEN ANGELS NEPHILIM ALIENS DEMONS DEVILS GREYS SHAPESHIFTERS CRYPTID WARNING SKIES SPACESHIP LASER RAY PLASMA SPIRAL CENTRIFUGE SCIENCE



