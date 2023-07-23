What does Marshmallow have to do with a Venomous bite? 1st in Our Medicinal Herb Series.

1st in our medicinal herb section of our garden. Follow us through this series to see what medicinal herbs we are planting and why. In this podcast we explore Marshmallow root and its connection to warding off the dangerous effects of a venomous bite.

Blessings, Drs Ann & Jim