Many Religious People Now Aware of J Historical Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At least the 5th preacher, Bishop Holy that knows the truth I've seen that knows the truth of judaism. Islam left alone,Judaiism left alone,Christianity twisted and jacked with by synagogue of Satan with Scofield lies bible they messed with our religion people overlook that the number one complaint is the jews killed Christ. They Also Put Lies in the Bible saying they are Gods Chosen people and you need to bless them or not go to Heaven.All Lies and more.So duped we have been So duped,as they Hate us its True.