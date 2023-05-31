BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is the Evil We Must Eradicate For Our Land to be Healed - Donald Marshall
TEOTWAWKI Life
TEOTWAWKI Life
88 views • 05/31/2023

Lucifer has been kept busy since God kicked him out.  This Evil is Horrible and until we, the people of the world repent of our wicked ways and remove the evil, God will not heal our land. The remedy is at the end of the video.  There is more if I see by views that anyone cares.  Just sending abortion back to the states will not bring Jesus back to heal our land. This is not easy to hear and realize the evil on Earth. Share this and Pray for Evil to be removed from this universe.


This is the Real Evil Trump and Others are Fighting That We Need to Understand - Donald Marshall

evildonald-marshallcloning-centers
