Rep. James Comer on status of Biden Family Burisma Bribes & 17 tapes proof.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Comer seems to confirm that the Ukrainian oligarch who has the 17 “insurance policy” recordings of Joe & Hunter taking bribes is the owner of Burisma.
Comer also said think they know where he is, but he hasn’t been seen in a long time.
Getting closer!
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13473