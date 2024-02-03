2 Hours From The Vault Feb 3 2024

2 Hours from the Vault -- produced by GTW Liberty Radio. Prepare yourself mentally and physically for a journey on the underground railroad of Covidland. And don't forget to tip your conductor -- support independent media in 2023!! https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/

The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!!

https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Ex-Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio

Get your music on the most listened to pirate radio station on the planet! Request your favorite song to be played on the next episode. Or just tell us what we're doing wrong. Contact YOUR Liberty Radio at: [email protected]

GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2

Track List:

Fried Chicken & Coffee - Nashville Pussy

Speak Publicly(ft. Norm MacDonald) - Akira the Don

Chinese Bombs - Blur

New Radio - Bikini Kill

Brainwash Broadcast - Dragged Under

Propaganda Machine - Just Managing

Ohio(Come Back to Texas) - Bowling for Soup

Hollywood Bowl - Lana Del Rey

Fingerblast - Wheeler Walker Jr.

Alien(Live) - the Interrupters

Rolled Up - Long Beach Dub All-Stars

Refugee - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Smash the Control Machine - OTEP

Hell Awaits - Ill Bill

Burn Down the Malls - Mojo Nixon

Regularly Scheduled Programming - My Morning Jacket

Break the Rules - B.o.B

Slip Inside This House - 13th Floor Elevators

Monkeypox!! - Media Bear

Mossad - Goyim Goddess

Police Truck - Dead Kennedys

I Got Mine(Live) - Motorhead

Go(ft. Q-Tip) - the Chemical Brothers

Notes & Stuff:

Mexico City residents protest water shortage as ex-civil protection head urges ‘prioritizing survival actions’ https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/mexico-city-residents-protest-water-shortage-as-ex-civil-protection-head-urges-prioritizing-survival-actions/ar-BB1hFUj2

Dr. Philipe Grandjean Exposes The History Of Fluoride’s Harms - the Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-philipe-grandjean-fluoride/

Abramovic/Microsoft collaboration original post https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio/11580

Abramovic/Microsoft Commercial https://odysee.com/@thedrizl:7/marina-abramovic-microsoft-commercial:2