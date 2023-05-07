© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0中共对维吾尔人、西藏人等族群的所做所为叫做文化清洗，文化种族灭绝。中共不让中国人有其他文化信仰，只让信奉共产主义。
What the CCP has done to the Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other ethnic groups is cultural cleansing and genocide. The CCP does not allow Chinese people to have different cultural beliefs, only to believe in communism.
