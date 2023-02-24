BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump "WWIII Never Been Closer but Ukraine Conflict Can End with Right Leadership"
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 02/24/2023

Breitbart


Feb 23, 2023


"There was a reason we didn't get into wars, because other countries respected us," former President Donald Trump said about his term in the White House in a message as the war in Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary. "We could end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours with the right leadership," he declared.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xkXSd8nUXzU/

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspresidentww3respectukrainewwiiicoflictwar can endright leadership
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy