Donald Trump "WWIII Never Been Closer but Ukraine Conflict Can End with Right Leadership"

Breitbart
Feb 23, 2023
"There was a reason we didn't get into wars, because other countries respected us," former President Donald Trump said about his term in the White House in a message as the war in Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary. "We could end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours with the right leadership," he declared.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xkXSd8nUXzU/