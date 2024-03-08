A US United Boeing 777-200 Lost a Tire During Takeoff from SF to Japan - made Emergency Landing - Tire Smashed Cars

In the USA, a plane lost a tire during takeoff - it was later found, and the Boeing made an emergency landing at a nearby airport

In the United States, a Boeing 777-200 was scheduled to fly from San Francisco to Japan, and had already begun to do so when a tire came off right during takeoff. Because of this, the Boeing had to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles Airport.

The footage shows that the United Airlines plane began to gain altitude, and at the same time, it began to lose a tire. There were 235 passengers and 14 airline employees on board. There were no injuries, but the lost tire was found at the San Francisco airport. This happened earlier today, March 7th at incident at 1:27 p.m.