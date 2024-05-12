2 new MILESTONES: my channel has tipped 150,000 views and 1000 likes: THANK YOU! MVI_0699

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s 3½ years now since I started my EK the Urban Yeti channel at Brighteon, and 2 new gratifying milestones have recently been achieved: 150,000 views, and 1000 likes. I have over 2300 videos on the channel, with several thousand videos that are waiting, in my external hard drives, but for the want of time or help to curate and upload them. I owe a debt of gratitude to Mike Adams and his team for giving me this avenue of expression.