[Aug 20, 2014] TFR - 2 - Judd Burton on The Revolutionary Radio Project (594 views on YouTube) [cptmang]

Facing the Giants!
In this episode, I interviewed Dr. Judd Burton concerning the subject of the giants. We talked about their role in the Bible as well as history, to include a diaspora, which led them to the Americas. We also discussed the possible reason for the invention of the Asian Martial Arts, revealed the possible reason Meriwether Lewis was murdered and more.
