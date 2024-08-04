Germs - Nerawareta Machi (1999, Playstation)

Germs - Nerawareta Machi (ジャーム～狙われた街～, "Germs - The Targeted Town") is an action-adventure with RPG elements developed and published by KAJ. It was only released in Japan. This video shows footage from an English fan translation. There is also a Spanish fan translation upon which the English version is based on.

Germs is a survival-horror adventure game played from a first-person perspective. Moreover, it incorporates some RPG elements and features an open world. You take the role of a reporter who returns to his home town after many years. The town is secluded by mountains and is dominated by a large corporation. You soon rlalize something strange is going on. Many people feel strange, and an old highschool friend of ours contacts you about it. It seems a virus is spreading through town, causing lifeforms it infects to mutate horribly, but things do no stop there...

The game has a day/night mechanic and a time system. You can walk freely through the town, but only certain buildings (which are indicated by red arrows) can be entered. You can go by foot or by car, and there is also a bus and a subway system. You have health points, a fatigue and an endurance meter. There are several weapons in the game. All seem to have infinite ammo, but you can only carry a limited number of them. Weapons can only be used in certain areas. You can by food, get massages or treatments at the hospital to heal yourself.