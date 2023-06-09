🚀Ukraine Space Program is being upgraded in Zaporozhye - AFU Soldier Sent Up in Space

🚀Ukraine Space Program is being upgraded in Zaporozhye.

Probably AFU will be the first to reach and contact the aliens in the Universe...

P.S. We avoid posting such things not to be like NAFO who are fileld with hatred,but we restrain to post much much more quantities of videos and nasty things(which we strictly avoid)...This is very much one isolated case....And we are not filled with hatred at all,just they die in senseless war for the no-backed and empty paper US-dollar and globalist who wouldn't care at all...