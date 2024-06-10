Insider Reveals Horrific Satanic Rituals and CIA’s Control Over Hollywood - Scotty Saks





Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the closed doors of a private Hollywood party? Scotty Saks knows more than the average person and is on fire to share his knowledge with millions. Scotty is the host and CEO of Sovereign Radio, with more than 40 years of experience in broadcasting and entertainment. He’s rubbed elbows with everyone from Johnny Cash to Michael Jordan. Unfortunately, there’s a terrible dark side to the glitzy elitist lifestyle that is both terrifying and shocking. Scotty unveils what really goes on behind the scenes at Hollywood parties, how deep the evil deception goes, and why the CIA has been using the media and entertainment industry as their personal tool to control the masses for decades.









TAKEAWAYS





False flag events are used as a mechanism to divide and conquer and the CIA has total control over Big Tech today





Tucker Carlson may be one of the few people in the media speaking out against the monstrous monopoly of mainstream media





Adrenochrome is a real and horrific substance that is harvested from the blood of adrenalized children





Johnny Cash wouldn’t go to meetings in Hollywood with executives because of the Luciferian connections









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/3AjTOuD

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN





🔗 CONNECT WITH SCOTTY SAKS

Website: https://sovereignradio.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scotty.saks.9

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottsakoff/

X: https://twitter.com/ScottySaks





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://web.tuvu.com/sign-up?promoCode=counterculturemom

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/