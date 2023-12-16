Glyphosate, heavy metals, and Alzheimer's disease

Courtesy of Tony Mitra. Originally recorded circa Dec 18, 2019
Glyphosate enhances heavy metal uptake from soil by treated crops.
US scientist, Anthony Samsel, PhD, discusses another nasty side of glyphosate that has remained outside of public knowledge because nobody else has investigated this. He had data and proof that glyphosate treated crops pick up more of the toxic heavy metals such as lead and cadmium, from the same soil, compared to what little the crop would've picked up if it was not treated with glyphosate.
There will be mention of it in the coming paper from Samsel. US senators will be notified, with a request to alert the US-EPA about it.
Here, Anthony Samsel discusses it in this seven minute video with Tony Mitra.
Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox from it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup &
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.