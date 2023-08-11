Problems within the Evangelical Church Today (Part 1) with Gary Gilley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-gary-gilley-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Today and next week, I’ll be discussing the state of the church in general with Pastor Gary Gilley. And Gary, in edition to being a pastor, is also the author of a number of books, some of which cover issues that are adversely impacting evangelical Christianity. The first book we offered here at The Berean Call by Gary was This Little Church Went to Market, which we no longer sell, the good news being it’s now available for free as a downloadable PDF, and our Gary [Carmichael] will give you some information on how to get that. Gary added in his series This Little Church Stayed Home and This Little Church Had None, the subjects of which are critical, in my opinion, in the life of the church today. Gary, thanks for joining me today on Search the Scriptures 24/7.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall