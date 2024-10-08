BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ELON MUSK & Tucker Carlson FULL Interview On X
The Friendly Evangelist
The Friendly Evangelist
246 followers
218 views • 7 months ago

NEW Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson interview on X/Twitter that will BLOW YOUR MIND. In this interview they talk about the BILLIONAIRES who will go to prison if the Epstein Client list is released and how illegal migrants will be used to steal this election. 


Elon Musk also shockingly states that if Kamala “wins” the election he is going to be IMPRISONED or KILLED.

Keywords
healthhealth rangeralex jonesfoodbiblegodtucker carlsondonald trumprecipeelon muskhealth and fitnesscalley meanscasey means
