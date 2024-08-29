BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️A Russian Soldier explains the Importance of recovering & respecting the Fallen, even when not your own
❗️A Russian soldier explains the importance of recovering and respecting the fallen, even if it is not their own. Russia does not simply allow the dead, even Ukrainian to rot or become food for animals. 

🇷🇺🇺🇦☦️In a show of solidarity the Russian soldier explains what it means to be Christian, even in a time of conflict and bloodshed. And so risking danger of Ukrainian bodies being booby trapped, Russian troops still try to remove the dead and provide respectful burials or to return the dead to their families

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
