🤡Zelensky claims North Koreans are waging war against Europe, fighting Europeans

Zelensky claims North Koreans are fighting Europeans. In another video he's still pushing his 'victory plan'. Not posting that one, tired of his BS. Cynthia

US President-elect Donald Trump did not make any commitments regarding Ukraine in telephone conversations with the leaders of EU member states, The Wall Street Journal reported.

AXIOS reports: Trump Reassures Zelensky in Call Joined by Elon Musk

Donald Trump’s 25-minute call with Zelensky on Wednesday included Elon Musk, two sources told Axios.



Zelensky congratulated Trump, who assured support for Ukraine without specifics.

Three sources said Zelensky felt reassured by the call, which did not heighten his concerns.

Musk also confirmed he would continue supporting Ukraine through Starlink, though he declined to comment.

An exchange took place between Russia and Ukraine

Russia handed over 563 dead to the Ukrainian side.

Ukraine handed over 37 dead to the Russian side.

The U.S. authorities have lifted the entry ban to Ukraine for American specialists repairing U.S.-supplied weapons. Contractors will be stationed far from the front line, Reuters reports.

🐻 "Far from the front line" they say... Yeah. Sure...

CNN reports, citing an official, that Pentagon contractors in Ukraine will handle the repair and maintenance of Patriot air defense systems and F-16 fighters.








