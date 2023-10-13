BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
For those Starving for Connection, Clarity, Compassion | Men's Work & the New Moon Brotherhood
Banks Anderson and Hunter Ball are the founders of the New Moon Brotherhood, a men's group based near Asheville, NC that seeks to transform culture through compassion, challenge, and community.
The Brotherhood hosts regular breathwork circles and sacred fire circles where men can be seen fully, where the darkest parts of them are welcomed, and they can feel supported by brothers in a way that may not have been available in their life.

Connect with NMB:
Web | https://www.newmoonbrotherhood.com/
IG | https://instagram.com/new.moon.brotherhood

 In this episode, Alex Corey, Banks Anderson, and Hunter Ball dive into their vulnerable personal journeys and struggles that led Banks and Hunter to host their public circles in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina where men can come and shed their masks, guards, and filters to sink into their experience and learn how to soften, open, and be held accountable to their visions as well as build deep bonds for a lifetime.

Alex found the Brotherhood in the Spring of 2023 after a trip to Mexico when two major relationship timelines ended in the same week and some of his deepest insecurities as a man rose to the surface, but he was unsure of how to stop spiraling due to a lack of a having a father in his life.

Have you ever resonated with these?
I feel lost and am lacking the motivation to move forward
I want to live in my purpose but am unsure where to begin
I have been the nice guy for far too long
I feel the weight of fear and anxiety piling up and wanting to live confidently
I feel alone in the world and want to open themselves up to connection and belonging
I’ve let shame take over and make decisions of how to be I’m a ticking time bomb because the pressure to perform
I’m lonely and feel as though I am either “too much” or “not enough”
I’m not getting what I want from romantic relationships
I feel as though something is wrong with me because of the cultural narrative of masculinity

Men's Gathering: https://www.newmoonbrotherhood.com/mensgathering

More episodes: https://www.alexandercorey.com/podcast

