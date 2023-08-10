Niger Coup | WW3: Russia vs US/NATO | False Flag Attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Niger is in the process of freeing itself from external controls; Russia is seemingly willing to lend a helping hand with its mercenary battalion Wagner Group. Russia is currently in conflict with NATO in Europe. That war is expanding to Africa as a proxy war of sorts. False flag attacks upon everyday citizens are also in the mix.