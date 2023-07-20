BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Tamara Lich—Hold the Line!
78 views • 07/20/2023

July 20, 2023: My guest this week is Tamara Lich, one of the main organizers of the Truckers Freedom Convoy in 2022. She is a loving mother and grandmother; a proud Metis and a proud Albertan; she’s also a defiant political prisoner who was jailed for 49 days for daring to criticize the government. We discuss the beginnings of her role in the Freedom Convoy, some of the events that took place during the convoy and following the implementation of the Emergencies Act, her arrest and imprisonment and her upcoming court case in August. We also discussed her powerful book: "Hold the Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy"

Purchase Tamara’s book here: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/1990583032?linkCode=ogi&tag=namespaceca106-20 

Contribute to Tamara’s legal defence through the Democracy Fund: https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/democracy_fund_announces_campaign_defend_tamara_lich

Check out Tamara’s upcoming book tour events here: https://www.theconvoybook.com/book_tour


