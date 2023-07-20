CHP Talks: Tamara Lich—Hold the Line!

July 20, 2023: My guest this week is Tamara Lich, one of the main organizers of the Truckers Freedom Convoy in 2022. She is a loving mother and grandmother; a proud Metis and a proud Albertan; she’s also a defiant political prisoner who was jailed for 49 days for daring to criticize the government. We discuss the beginnings of her role in the Freedom Convoy, some of the events that took place during the convoy and following the implementation of the Emergencies Act, her arrest and imprisonment and her upcoming court case in August. We also discussed her powerful book: "Hold the Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy"

Purchase Tamara’s book here: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/1990583032?linkCode=ogi&tag=namespaceca106-20

Contribute to Tamara’s legal defence through the Democracy Fund: https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/democracy_fund_announces_campaign_defend_tamara_lich

Check out Tamara’s upcoming book tour events here: https://www.theconvoybook.com/book_tour





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada



CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/