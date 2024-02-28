Mossad uses USAF to test secret weapons on Americans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112005208729062858 I was mailed a $20 gift card to do this story. Mossad DHS stole all I own & got me fired from the best job I ever had. No money I just bought breakfast w/ money from gift card. My Viber or WhataApp is 18605740695 Steven G. Erickson 215 South Broadway Suite 217 Salem NH 03079