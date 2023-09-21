WARNING: EMERGENCY BROADCAST SYSTEM TO BE IMPLEMENTED - TRUDEAU MAKES A FOOL OF HIMSELF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Beware of October 4 or October 11 as the Emergency Broadcast System will be implemented affecting millions of people. We have been given dates before like this and nothing ever happens. This is just a warning to be on alert for these dates.
Mirrored - wil paranormal