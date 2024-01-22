The current attacks by the Houthis on Red Sea shipping, with the respondent United States/United Kingdom/Australian attacks on the Houthis will lead to an all-out war with Iran according to Gregory Mannerino, stock market commentator and Youtuber. It is hard to refute his logic as we careen towards World War 3.
