FIRE AND ICE: WTF IS REALLY GOING ON. AND, ARE THEY GOING TO TRY TO BAN FIRE NOW? AND WHY ARE WE HAVI G WEATHER THAT RIVALS THE NORTH POLE? POLE SHIFT? VORTEX COLLAPSE. LETS CHAT
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
60 views • 5 months ago

I mispoke and used antarctica instead of the "arctic" Either way, you get the point, right? 


Winters have been getting colder and colder for 3 years in a row. And I suspect they're still taking surface temps meaning, it's even colder than they're saying, possibly 


FIRE BAN ANYONE?


Watch these assholes make laws now about outdoor fires. Even tho its got nothing to do with anything... Watch em do it... 


Next, see the cover pic? That's the literal North flipping Pole, just like our inbound weater...what's up with our weather system? We re COLDER than the poles! This is ridiculous ..and what's the trajectory here? Did poles shift or something? We need that vortex to crank up. Without it having enough spin, we re in serious trouble. 

The North Poles weather prediction next week looks like ours. And the South pole is actually quite a bit warmer than we are. I know, it's dif seasons down there but did you ever think they'd be warmer than we are? Anyway, the trajectory here doesn't look good and I'd like to know where this is headed at this point. How about you? We've had mini ice ages before. Just saying .. hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
trumpcaliforniausaclimateweathersurvivefirepolar vortexprepare
