Interview with SunDari - Marci Lock The Sacred Wisdom of Our Cycle & Natural Flow of Life

Hey ladies! Are you ready to unlock the power of the feminine power of your menstrual cycle and maximize your life? In this video, my dear sister Marci Lock and I will be discussing the sacred wisdom of our cycle and natural flow of life. Plus how understanding and working with your cycle can have a huge impact on your overall well-being and why it is a game-changer in healthcare for women.

Did you know that as a woman, you experience four different cycles in a month based on your hormone shifts? It's like having four different women in one body! By becoming more connected to your cycle, you'll start to understand how you'll feel on a day-to-day basis, and this connection can also lead to a deeper connection to the moon and the cycles of life.

This sacred wisdom has been forgotten but in order to have a natural flow of life this remembering is essential for women’s wellness.

But remember, every woman is different, with different hormones, and it's important to understand and honor your own unique cycle.Reclaiming your feminine power starts with you knowing your body and its unique natural cycles of life.

Have you ever thought about how the contraceptive pill or other forms of birth control might be impacting your cycle? The pill can actually disconnect you from your natural cycle of life and the sacred wisdom that is available to you.

Coming off the pill often leads to re-harmonizing and reconnecting with your most authentic self. In some cases, women may not get their cycle back for months or even years after stopping the pill.In deeply caring for women and supporting them to unlock their feminine power, coming off the pill is a huge step and one that can be challenging, however it will be one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself. I went through this exact transformation myself and love to support women to unlock this sacred wisdom and truly flow with life.

In addition to the emotional and psychological impacts of the menstrual cycle, there are also physical changes to consider. Your digestion, for example, may be affected at different phases of your cycle. We'll talk about which foods are best for different phases of your cycle and the best time for a detox. Plus, we'll give you some tips on how to get started and which apps to use to track your cycle.

Finally, we'll discuss the sacred wisdom of the menstrual cycle and how we can support other women on their moon journey. Get ready to embrace your feminine power and flow with us!

To discover more about your cycle this chart I created is of great support: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

If you loved this video do not miss this one.... https://youtu.be/KWf7_WrkVhA

And do not miss these women's health tools including fertility trackers to monitor your cycle: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/womens-health/

⏳ TIMESTAMPS ⌛

00:00 Intro

01:00 Natural cycles of our life

03:26 Understanding the cycles of being a woman

06:00 How do I take care of myself

09:53 Menstrual cycle

16:45 Why men need to understand this

20:35 My moon cycle

23:35 It's so important to connect more deeply

29:40 Learning about menopause

34:00 Luteal phase

39:29 How to start tracking your cycle

45:02 Hormonal changes

48:50 Sacred wisdom

49:57 Outro

✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call

FREE 20 MINUTE BITE SIZE DIGESTIVE CONSULT: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/20-minute-bite-size-digestive-consult

✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨

GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/

1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/

✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/

✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨

COFFEE ALTERNATIVES: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/coffee-alternatives/

DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/

HERBS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/herbs/

MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books/

TEAS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/teas/



