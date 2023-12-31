Could you have the wrong attitude about aging and the elderly? Should your goal be to retire and cease being productive? What does the Bible say about aging? Is it better to listen to God when you are in your youth? What about later? Since physical life is temporary, should that motivate us to better obey God? What are some things we can do physically in order to be healthier? What about avoiding things like smoking, too much alcohol, and obesity? What about spiritual things such as prayer, Bible study, paying attention to church services, and fasting? Are there benefits responding to God sooner than later? Who is Jesus the author of ETERNAL SALVATION for? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.





A related written article is available also titled 'Let’s talk about aging' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/lets-talk-about-aging/