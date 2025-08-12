Ivo Sasek outlines a way out of the insane arms race

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world is in a political impasse. The topic of war is constantly being stoked, and nations are being incited against each other by instrumentalized media! No peace in sight. On the contrary: rearmament and mobilization are the current buzzwords. Many fall silent in the face of this insane warmongering. Where is the outcry? Ivo Sasek shows a stark way out: Yes to war, but - only Merz, Putin, Trump & Co. into the arena...