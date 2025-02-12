BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US federal gov’t's retirement process stuck in 'Iron Mountain' underground city
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
210 views • 7 months ago

US federal gov’t's retirement process stuck in the STONE AGE  

Only 10,000 federal employees can retire each month because their paperwork is manually processed in an old limestone mine in Pennsylvania, according to DOGE head Elon Musk.

The subterranean vault in question is Iron Mountain. Its data center, buried over 200 feet (≈60 meters) underground, is equipped with a huge reservoir for geothermal cooling. 

"All the retirement paperwork is manual on paper... Then it goes down a mine,” he said. “The limiting factor is the speed at which the mine shaft elevator can move.”  

A 2021 report uncovered that despite decades of attempts and $106 million spent trying to digitize the process, the government finally threw in the towel and stuck with the 1977 manual methods.

