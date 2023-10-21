© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just like the powerful testimonies in AZ yesterday (https://www.azleg.gov/iagenda/Senate/10202023novelcoronavirussouthwesternintergovernmentalcommittee.1.1r.pdf), such as Former US Army Green Beret & Field Surgeon LTC (Ret) Pete Chambers sharing how one stands for Truth, exposing the "shadow directives", I am grateful for Kate Dalley for recognizing my own sacrifices to fulfill my obligation to expose Truth!
Watch/listen to the full podcast (starting @ 49 minutes): (Link also on my website) https://frankspeech.com/Video/the-kate-dalley-show-vaccinated-kids-are-dying-or-becoming-ill-faster-than-the-unvaccinated