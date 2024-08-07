BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Go into repair & healing OR Stay constantly inflamed
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
88 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

X Space Participant: Is this the mechanism, the fact that this bioweapon was related to HIV, and the fact that it creates thrombosis?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Well, I think it's kind of all of that and more. It's this whole family of bioweapons. It hits at the level of the hematopoietic stem cell, the blood stem cell. That's the master regulator. It is TGF Beta, Transforming Growth Factor Beta. You either overdo wound healing with the mesenchymal stem cell, or you create hematopoietic deficits in lymphomas leukemias because the monocyte-macrophage stem cell is working overtime to protect the various organ systems, from the various poisons in the food, in the air, in the water. Yeah, I wouldn't say thrombosis; it's at the level of the stem cell, and whether you go into repair and healing or stay constantly inflamed. Because if you're inflamed, inducible, cyclic, cyclooxygenases, that would be the family of drugs of Vioxx and Celebrex…

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/31/2024

Listen to the replay of Dr. Judy’s Book Club on Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKqOaqkDZJb

Book Club full program on ODEM: https://odem.cloud/program-details/2054

Keywords
healthnewssciencehealingtruthfaithrepairmikovits
