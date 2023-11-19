YES Candace... It's ALL Bullspit!

The news is finally going mainstream after a mere 10 years of being ridiculed by the brainwashed public!

Understanding that you have literally been lied to about EVERYTHING changes you. And it certainly changes your view of the liars!

It is my hope that people understand this is a spiritual battle, and the enemy has been preparing for it for thousands of years!

"Governments" are all illegitimate, and are controlled by Evil People.

My opinion is that they are controlled by the Fallen Angels and the

"evil spirits" of their Nephilim offspring.

Rob Skiba was right on target about the "Seed Wars" and he did not survive a trip to the hospital, which is controlled by the same people. As are the Courts and the Schools! ALL are controlled by the banks, with their unlimited printing of money, they are "King Makers"

It's time for the human race to get in this battle!

Take back control over the Earth that Yahuwah gave us dominion over!

There are a couple of long clips from documentaries that everyone should watch in this video!

"A funny Thing Happened on the way to the Moon"

https://youtu.be/UnLOihQINaY

AstroNOTS Gone Wild

https://youtu.be/mhTqrSX5N4M

I'd also recommend that you check out "Testing The Globe" by Rob Skiba at https://testingtheglobe.com/index.html

Eric Dubay, DITRH, ODD.TV, TabooConspiracy, ThePottersClay, and

GlobeBusters also provide some really good information!

If I were you I'd download and READ these books too!

Zetetic astronomy. Earth not a globe! an experimental inquiry into the true figure of the earth ... by Samuel Birley Rowbotham

https://archive.org/details/zeteticastronom00rowbgoog

One hundred proofs that the earth is not a globe

by Carpenter, William, 1830-1896. [from old catalog]

https://archive.org/details/onehundredproofs00carp/page/n1/mode/2up

Terra firma : the earth not a planet, proved from scripture, reason and fact

by Scott, David Wardlaw

https://archive.org/details/cu31924031764594

16 Emergency Landings Proving Flat Earth by Eddie Alencar (PDF)

https://www.flatearthresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/covered16emergencylandingsprovingflatearth-191007025918_compressed.pdf

You have to look for and discern the TRUTH!Don't believe me, or anyone else... Research it for yourself!

Live and speak the TRUTH!