Bye Bye Open Road

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AKA Outlawing Gas Engines. Joe Biden's Environmental Protect Agency is trying to ban the internal combustion engine, without calling for an outright ban. That would cause too much of a backlash. So the EPA is just going to force car manufacturers to stop building new gas powered cars by mandating more and more have to be electric.