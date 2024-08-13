USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier | Could Prophecy of its Attack Ignite World War 3?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Perilous times are upon us, and we don't have much time to get our hearts right with the Most High. Time will tell if these prophecies on the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier are fulfilled, either way I think it is important to note that life as we know is soon to drastically change, and WW3 is imminent. Stay vigilant, be prayerful, and be encouraged, because our redemption draweth nigh.
#endtimes #worldwar3 #Israel #middleeast #iran #babylonisfallen #prophecy #ussabrahamlincoln #thebookisnowopen @mike4446
https://youtu.be/MS_54_-iUnI?si=2U_LRp8PRHqyhXNA