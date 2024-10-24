BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - October 24 2024 6AM GMT
102 views • 7 months ago

Oct 24, 2024

A multipolar world order, strengthening voices of the Global south, and common efforts for peace. These are the key takeaways from the BRICS declaration issued Wednesday, as the summit enters its third and final day. China’s president says Beijing and New Delhi must peacefully coexist and develop together, as the countries reach an historic agreement to resolve a long-standing border dispute during BRICS. Türkiye hits Kurdish militant PKK positions in northern Iraq and Syria in retaliation to a deadly terror attack in Ankara that killed five people and wounded over 20. RT’s news team is first to explore a Lebanese hospital basement, where Israel claims Hezbollah stashed gold and cash to fund its activities. We didn’t find any evidence.

russiartbrics
