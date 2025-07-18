African vs. European Catfish: The Growth Rate Battle You Didn’t Know About! 🐟⚡

Did you know that the African catfish grows twice as fast as its European counterpart? 🌍 This has everything to do with the water temperature! 🌡️





While the African catfish thrives in warm waters, speeding up its metabolism and growth, the European catfish lags behind in colder waters. ❄️ The higher the water temperature, the faster the African catfish grows — taking half the time it takes for the European catfish to reach the same size! 🕒





