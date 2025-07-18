African vs. European Catfish: The Growth Rate Battle You Didn’t Know About! 🐟⚡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that the African catfish grows twice as fast as its European counterpart? 🌍 This has everything to do with the water temperature! 🌡️
🎶https://tinyurl.com/mrvyjhxd
While the African catfish thrives in warm waters, speeding up its metabolism and growth, the European catfish lags behind in colder waters. ❄️ The higher the water temperature, the faster the African catfish grows — taking half the time it takes for the European catfish to reach the same size! 🕒
Click the link in Bio or Description to tune in and discover more about the fascinating growth rate battle between these two types of catfish! 🎣💡
🎧 Listen now on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
.
.
.
#Catfish #Aquaculture #FishFarming #AfricanCatfish #EuropeanCatfish #GrowthRate #FishingIndustry #SustainableFarming #FishMetabolism #AquaticLife