The Kingdom Series: Part 11 | The Kingdom Dimension

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are different dimensions in existence even though we might not even be aware. We are most time fixed on survival and making a living while in total oblivion to more important things and issues.
We will be exploring the Spiritual dimensions of the Kingdom of God so be ready to analyze and see where our experiences can be improved.