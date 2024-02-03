Adam Carolla Goes Off on "Sociopath" Gavin Newsom Exaggerating His Support for "Liar" Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Megyn Kelly | Adam Carolla Goes Off On "Sociopath" Gavin Newsom Exaggerating His Support For "Liar" Joe Biden | Megyn Kelly is joined by Adam Carolla, host of "The Adam Carolla Show,” to discuss "sociopath" California Gov. Gavin Newsom exaggerating his support for Joe Biden, Biden’s history of lies, Newsom defending his record when confronted about the rise in California crime, and more.