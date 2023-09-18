Visiting Moscow's RED SQUARE & Discussing Russia - Jackson Hinkle, with Anna

Visiting Moscow's RED SQUARE & Discussing Russia

I'm sharing this video of Jackson Hinkle while on his trip to Moscow's Red Square, with his fiancé Anna Linnikova, Miss Universe Russia (2022). From 'The Dive with Jackson Hinkle' on YouTube, with description to support him to share his knowledge, through his journalism on social media platforms, if you can and want to.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiczBwadXpE&ab_channel=TheDivewithJacksonHinkle

Sep 18, 2023 #JacksonHinkle #Russia #UkraineDonate to Jackson:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/jacksonhinkle

Locals: https://jacksonhinkle.locals.com/support

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/jacksonhin...

Follow Jackson: Youtube: / thedivewithjacksonhinkle

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/TheDiveWithJac...

X: https://www.twitter.com/jacksonhinklle

Telegram: https://t.me/jacksonhinkle

Discord: https://www.discord.gg/T23vzEH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonhinklle

Jackson Hinkle is a prominent American political commentator who hosts the nightly political talk show "The Dive with Jackson Hinkle" on YouTube. As an expert in US foreign policy, Hinkle uses his voice to delve into the intricacies of US & European relations with global powers. Hinkle has amassed a following of 750,000+ followers & received numerous journalistic awards for speaking truth to power on his own show, as well as on programs such as Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Jimmy Dore Show, Timcast IRL, Piers Morgan Uncensored and more.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial adviser. I only express my opinion based on my experience. Your experience may be different. These videos are for educational and inspirational purposes only. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. It is imperative that you conduct your own research. There is no guarantee of gains or losses on investments.

AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: Some of the links on this channel are affiliate links, meaning, at NO additional cost to you, I may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase and/or subscribe. However, this does not impact my opinion. We recommend them because they are helpful and useful, not because of the small commissions we make if you decide to use their services. Please do not spend any money on these products unless you feel you need them or that they will help you achieve your goals.