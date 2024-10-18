Red Pill Nation Hangout #402





1. 8:33 Justin Trudeau is attempting to become the new UN Secretary-General!

2. 29:13 Canadian Government censoring all contrary discussion to official Residential School Narrative

3. 1:01:33 JD Vance owns Tim Walz at VP Debates. Tim Walz defeats himself

4. 1:22:22 Iran launches large-scale missile attacks on Israel

5. 2:03:00 Corporate Section

A) Hooters & Pizza Hut shutting down multiple locations

B) Netflix cancellations up 300% after the corporation endorses Harris

6. 2:29:39 Prof Allan Lichtman who predicted Harris's victory in his research gets called out for serious bias

7. 2:55:31 FEMA getting caught using DEI in regards to supporting Hurricane Helene victims, also money appears to be hard to come by

