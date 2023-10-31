BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture War | Functional Medical Institute | Leading People on a Pathway to True Health | Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood | Kingdom Fuel Challenge
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
6 views • 10/31/2023

Dr. Mark Sherwood is a naturopathic doctor and  joins the Moms on a Mission podcast to talk about the concerning health trends of the skyrocketing rates of obesity and autism and provides options to  get and stay healthy. He encourages us to get involved in local co-ops and to learn to ask questions. He suggests going to EWG.org (Environmental Working Group) to learn more about clean food. He talks about how the whole goal of the Functional Medical Institute, that he owns with his wife, Dr. Michele Sherwood, is to lead  people on a pathway to true health by eradicating the unnecessary and usage of drugs and self-imposed, choice driven diseases. Join me on the Kingdom Fuel

challenge…one smoothie a day! Then, email me to tell me how it worked. 


Affiliates: 

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

https://fmidr.com/clinic-in-tulsa-ok

https://sherwood.tv/

www.momsonamission.net 

[email protected]


Keywords
healthfunctional medicineculture wardr mark sherwoodmoms on a missionkingdom fuel
