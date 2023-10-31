Culture War | Functional Medical Institute | Leading People on a Pathway to True Health | Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood | Kingdom Fuel Challenge

Dr. Mark Sherwood is a naturopathic doctor and joins the Moms on a Mission podcast to talk about the concerning health trends of the skyrocketing rates of obesity and autism and provides options to get and stay healthy. He encourages us to get involved in local co-ops and to learn to ask questions. He suggests going to EWG.org (Environmental Working Group) to learn more about clean food. He talks about how the whole goal of the Functional Medical Institute, that he owns with his wife, Dr. Michele Sherwood, is to lead people on a pathway to true health by eradicating the unnecessary and usage of drugs and self-imposed, choice driven diseases. Join me on the Kingdom Fuel

