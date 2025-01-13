Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for January 9, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pray without stopping, pray the Holy Rosary. humanity will enter into collapse; you must prepare yourselves
Disease roams the Earth; humanity suffers because of misused science. Use all that Heaven has given you to heal from the viruses that surprise you
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6600-pray-without-stopping-pray-the-holy-rosary-humanity-will-enter-into-collapse-you-must-prepare-yourselves/