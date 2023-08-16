Culture War | His Glory | Moms on a Mission | Woke Barbie Movie | Normalizing Transgenderism and Feminism | Drag Queens Sexualizing our Children | Black Swan

Today, the moms speak with Jenness White from His Glory News and analyze the Barbie movie and the woke feminism and transgender messages. Additionally, they discuss a drag Queen Christmas show in which the drag Queen pretended to give birth to a baby! Finally, they talk about about the alarming statistics of millennial deaths that have resulted after taking the covid shot. The chances of these deaths naturally occurring is so extreme that it’s called a Black Swan.

