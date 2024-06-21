The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week June 14—20, 2024

▪️In the Red Sea region, attacks by Ansarallah militants on military and merchant ships continued unabated. The Houthis fired missiles at a US destroyer, CAPTAIN PARIS vessel and Happy Condor tanker, but they were not successful.

▪️U.S. naval forces also intercepted several Houthi drones in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Coalition forces shot down at least ten drones targeting civilian vessels during the week.

▪️In response to the Houthi attacks, the U.S. Air Force struck Kamaran Island, Al Hodeidah International Airport, and Al Jabin. Several traffic radar stations were hit during the Western Coalition airstrikes.

▪️Pro-Iranian proxies were also active, launching two drones on Haifa. The drones as usual did not reach their target, as evidenced by the absence of explosions and air defense operation in the area of the Israeli port.

▪️Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force launched missiles at the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The strikes hit agricultural land in Al Qunaytirah and Daraa provinces, killing one SAA officer.

▪️In northwestern Syria, government forces shelled illegal armed groups' facilities. The positions of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham in the south of Idlib and west of Aleppo came under concentrated artillery fire.

▪️Turkish Armed Forces attacked pro-Kurdish militia targets in the Arab republic's border areas. A Turkish drone struck a Syrian Democratic Forces facility in the southern city of Ayn al-Arab.

▪️In the Syrian desert, government forces launched a major operation against Islamic State terrorists. At the same time, the Syrian Air Force and the Russian Air Force launched pinpoint airstrikes on terrorists' hideouts in mountainous terrain.

