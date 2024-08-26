BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Catholic Gun-Grabbing, CIA Election Selections, CIA Pedo Priest, “Journalism”, Hollywood
Resistance Rising
106 followers
13 views • 8 months ago

CTB 2024-08-25 Delingpole & Blake

Topic list:

* The Roman Catholic Church wants your guns (here’s why).
* Selections are coming up on remember, remember the 5th of Nov.—here’s Johnny’s prediction.
* Barack Obama’s connection to the C.I.A.
* The secret agenda behind Godzilla was taken to new lows for the Legendary iterations.
* The Adventist take on the Saint Bartholomew’s Day massacre is wrong. Here’s why.
* Christian J. Pinto has a new Jesuit documentary. Who’s behind it, his mother?
* JSD shares a disappeared documentary on serial child rapist Priest, Marcial Maciel; is he connected to the CIA?
* Johnny’s problems with James Delingpole started with “flat Earth” but indicates his Roman strings.
* John Wesley’s nickname shows who he really served.
* The scamdemic goes on: from “monkeypox” in the U.K. to mosquitos in Massachusetts.
* Johnny describes the slippery slope of “science”.
* How you get “press credentials”.
* The Police State: the only solution is revolution.
* Delingpole’s love of Netflix Catholicism.
* Who really runs Hollywood? —Robert Blake knew (—and he didn’t kill his wife!!!)

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell on Gab
https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

Keywords
gun controlfalse flagsjesuitsgodzilla
