Catholic Gun-Grabbing, CIA Election Selections, CIA Pedo Priest, “Journalism”, Hollywood

CTB 2024-08-25 Delingpole & Blake
Topic list:
* The Roman Catholic Church wants your guns (here’s why).
* Selections are coming up on remember, remember the 5th of Nov.—here’s Johnny’s prediction.
* Barack Obama’s connection to the C.I.A.
* The secret agenda behind Godzilla was taken to new lows for the Legendary iterations.
* The Adventist take on the Saint Bartholomew’s Day massacre is wrong. Here’s why.
* Christian J. Pinto has a new Jesuit documentary. Who’s behind it, his mother?
* JSD shares a disappeared documentary on serial child rapist Priest, Marcial Maciel; is he connected to the CIA?
* Johnny’s problems with James Delingpole started with “flat Earth” but indicates his Roman strings.
* John Wesley’s nickname shows who he really served.
* The scamdemic goes on: from “monkeypox” in the U.K. to mosquitos in Massachusetts.
* Johnny describes the slippery slope of “science”.
* How you get “press credentials”.
* The Police State: the only solution is revolution.
* Delingpole’s love of Netflix Catholicism.
* Who really runs Hollywood? —Robert Blake knew (—and he didn’t kill his wife!!!)
