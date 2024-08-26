Catholic Gun-Grabbing, CIA Election Selections, CIA Pedo Priest, “Journalism”, Hollywood

CTB 2024-08-25 Delingpole & Blake

Topic list:

* The Roman Catholic Church wants your guns (here’s why).

* Selections are coming up on remember, remember the 5th of Nov.—here’s Johnny’s prediction.

* Barack Obama’s connection to the C.I.A.

* The secret agenda behind Godzilla was taken to new lows for the Legendary iterations.

* The Adventist take on the Saint Bartholomew’s Day massacre is wrong. Here’s why.

* Christian J. Pinto has a new Jesuit documentary. Who’s behind it, his mother?

* JSD shares a disappeared documentary on serial child rapist Priest, Marcial Maciel; is he connected to the CIA?

* Johnny’s problems with James Delingpole started with “flat Earth” but indicates his Roman strings.

* John Wesley’s nickname shows who he really served.

* The scamdemic goes on: from “monkeypox” in the U.K. to mosquitos in Massachusetts.

* Johnny describes the slippery slope of “science”.

* How you get “press credentials”.

* The Police State: the only solution is revolution.

* Delingpole’s love of Netflix Catholicism.

* Who really runs Hollywood? —Robert Blake knew (—and he didn’t kill his wife!!!)

_____________________

_____________________

