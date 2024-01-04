MAXIMIZE YOUR GENETIC POTENTIAL DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/
#genetic #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the basic things people should do to maximize their genetic potential. Stating that people should stay away from "bad" foods such as burnt meats fried foods, oils, processed meats with nitrites and nitrates. Contending that along with avoiding the "bad" foods people should be supplementing with the 90 essential nutrients every day.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about a study from the University of Vermont. The study found that people who ate red chili peppers lowered their risk of death by 13%. Researchers looked at 16,000 people participating in the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey following them for nearly 20 years. Surprisingly the people who ate the most peppers were younger, white, Mexican-American, married, smokers, alcohol drinkers and ate more vegetables and meat.
Callers
Alexander is an epileptic with heart disease.
Mary has verecose veins in her legs.
Shirley has bone on bone arthritis but wants to avoid surgery.
Robyn's brother has heart disease and is taking nutritional supplements but isn't getting the results he wants.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.