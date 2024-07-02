© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Israeli PM Admits Israel's War Crimes Can't Happen Without US Support caitlinjohnstone
Caitlin Johnstone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDqi9wnJ8Pc
There Is No Possibility Of Sovereignty As Long As The US Empire Exists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTlhkDEWcQQ
Former Israeli PM Admits Israel's War Crimes Can't Happen Without US Support