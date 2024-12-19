BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Tom Harris—Energy and Climate at a Glance!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
93 views • 6 months ago

December 19, 2024: My guest this week is Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition-Canada and an expert on climate science. He runs circles around the CO2-bashers who have spent the last several decades promoting the ridiculous idea that carbon dioxide is causing a climate catastrophe. We discuss a new book which Tom has had a part in producing—Energy and Climate at a Glance—that will put facts and figures at your fingertips in the ongoing battle for sanity and energy independence. The book can be ordered at the ICSC-Canada website for $22.


To order the book or to learn more about this issue, visit:

https://www.icsc-canada.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
global warmingscareenergycarbonclimatewarmingmedia biasco2crisiscarbon dioxidechp canadarod taylornarrativepartytom harriscarbon capturechpcanadachp talkschristian heritageicsc canadasequestrationicsccenergy and climate at a glance
